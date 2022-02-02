NLC India is Hiring Graduates, Diploma Holders for 550 Apprentice Posts, Stipend up to Rs 15,028

NLC India Limited has invited applications from candidates holding graduate/diploma in engineering for a one-year apprenticeship programme where they will be trained in various disciplines. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NLC India Limited — nlcindia.in. The last date to submit the application is February 10 till 5 pm. A total of 550 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

It must be noted that the apprenticeship is only available to the candidates belonging to the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and UTs of Puducherry and Lakshwadeep.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Candidates holding a graduate degree in engineering can apply for the 250 training spots in various fields like electrical and electronics engineering, instrumentation engineering, chemical engineering, and civil engineering, among others.

Candidates holding a diploma in engineering can apply for 300 training spots of technician apprentices in various fields. The fields include mining engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering, and pharmacy among others.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for graduate apprentices must have a full-time degree in engineering or technology in a relevant discipline. Meanwhile, candidates must have a full-time diploma in engineering or technology in a relevant discipline to apply for the technician apprentices. In order to be eligible to apply for the apprenticeship, the candidates must have passed the qualifying exam in 2019, 2020, or 2021.

>NLC India Limited Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and click ‘Enroll’

Step 2: Complete the enrollment application by filling in the necessary details. A unique enrolment number will be generated for each student.

Step 3: Next, visit the official website of NLC India Limited and open the career page.

Step 4: Now, select the Trainees and Apprenticeship tab and look for Engagement of Graduate and Technician Apprentices.

Step 5: Click ‘Apply Online’ and complete the application form by filling in the necessary details.

Step 6: Take a printout of the registration form and send it to General Manager, NLC India Limited after duly signing it. Self-attested copies of the required documents also have to be sent along with the registration form by February 15 at 5 pm.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of percentage marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying degree or diploma. The training period will be of 1 year for the selected candidates.

NLC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 15,028 in the graduate apprentice while a stipend of Rs 12,524 per month is being offered for the technician (diploma) apprentices.

