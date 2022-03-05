NMC Allows Foreign Medical Graduates to Complete Internships in India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will allow students who have completed their graduation degree in medicine or allied fields to complete their internship in India, the NMC said in a recent notice providing immense relief to foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

Amid the tussle triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the unprecedented and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, foreign medical graduates have been lagging behind and suffering myriad hindrances in their courses. The NMC has decided to give the foreign graduates who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification prior to November 18, 2021, to finish their incomplete internships in India.

The candidates will be governed by the provisions enlisted in regulations such as ‘The Screening Test Regulations 2002’ and ‘The Eligibility Requirement for Taking Admission in an Undergraduate Medical Course’ as per the Foreign Medical Institution Regulations 2002. The new tweak in the policy was done after it was found that FMGs were finding it hard to register themselves in some of State Medical Councils after the Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) Regulations 2021 and the FMG Licentiate Regulations, 2021.

According to the provisions enlisted by the NMC, FMGs are required to do double internships to practice medicine in India – one in the country where they got the MBBS and again in India. “There are some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling which is beyond their control, such as Pandemic COVID-19 and war, etc," said the NMC.

NMC has also released a set of guidelines directing FMGs on how to register themselves for the grant. The guidelines in the notification also mentioned that the total seats allocated for the internships for FMGs “must be restricted to additional 7.5 percent of total permitted seats in a medical college." Moreover, there will be no amount of fee charged by the medical colleges allowing FMGs to do their internships.

