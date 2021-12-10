NMC Allows Reapplications from Medical Colleges Which Could not get Approval for New Course, Adding Seats

National Medical Commission, the medical assessment & rating board, has issued a circular for the institutes and colleges seeking permission to start a new medical college or increase MBBS seats. The board in its official statement said that those who couldn’t get permission during the academic year 2021-22 can apply again for the academic year 2022-23.

The board has also asked the applicants to mention their previous application reference number and the letter from MARB of NMC. It must be noted that those who couldn’t apply online earlier can now send their application through Email or hard copy to NMC with the prescribed fee.

The application can also be sent to ug.marb@nmc.org.in or marb@nmc.org.in. Meanwhile, the applications are also open for those seeking permission to start new courses or increase seat intake for MD/MS/DM/MCH courses for the academic year 2022-23. Those who didn’t get permission during the previous academic year can apply in this session.

>Here are things to know before submitting the application:

Those applying for an increasing number of seats in the existing MBBS course will be required to produce consent of affiliation and recognition for the existing course and number of seats.

The applicants will also need to upload a certified copy of the consent of affiliation issued by the affiliating university.

Those applying to start new medical college will need to upload the ‘Essentiality Certificate’ issued by the respective State government/Union Territory administration’.

The applicants shall be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2.36 lakhs for the government colleges(under Central Government and State Governments) while applicants for private sector medical colleges/institutions will have to pay Rs 4. 2 lakhs.

Institutes that are interested in getting the permission will be required to mention their old application reference number and the letter issued by MARB in 2021. The interested ones can send applications through email to pg.marb@nmc.org.in or marb@nmc.org.in. The NAMC has closed the online application on November 27. The application window was activated on October 28.

