NMC Allows Ukraine-Returned Students to Move to Colleges Across Globe

In a big relief to students who had to return to India after Russia-Ukraine war, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed students to transfer in colleges in countries. Earlier, students studying medicine in a foreign country were not allowed to shift their country of study mid-course.

Considering the special circumstances, the NMC in its recent notice said, “NMC conveys its no-objection for academic mobility program in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled."

The earlier rule stated, “the entire course, training, and internship or clerkship shall be done in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study and no part of training/internship shall be done from other institute."

Advertisement

“It is informed that the mobility program offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally. However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian University," NMC said in its latest order.

Even though universities in Ukraine have started to operate, students are not going to the varsities due to geopolitical conditions. Most of the students are attending classes online, however, NMC only recognizes theory classes online and a considerable portion of medical education is practical education. Thus, Ukraine-returned students are looking for alternative solutions.

A majority of Ukraine-returned students demanded to be given seats in Indian private medical schools as a temporary solution, however, there is yet to be a response by the National Medical Commission and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here