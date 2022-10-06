NMC Asks Medical Colleges to Submit Report on Suicides by Students in Last 5 Years

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all medical colleges to submit the details of the number of students who have committed suicide during the past five years. The NMC has also asked the colleges to provide the details of the students who have left the colleges during this time.

The colleges have been directed to submit the working hours and weekly off given to the students in the last five years. This information is needed to be submitted by the medical colleges to the NMC by October 7.

The NMC sought these details from the medical colleges after its anti-ragging committee received many complaints from students and their parents.

Expressing concern over the incidents of suicide and the suicidal tendencies among the students, the NMC said even though not all such incidents were linked to ragging, but many cases suicides have had the connection.

Hence, Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary, Post Graduate Medical Education Board, and member-secretary, anti-ragging committee asked the medical colleges to submit the details regarding suicide, resignation, and working hours after the NMC reviewed the complaints received.

Recently, junior MBBS students of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Indore accused a few of their seniors of forcing them to pretend to have sex with pillows and abuse their female classmates. The matter came to light when students launched a complaint with the University Grants Commission’s anti-ragging helpline. Junior students called the UGC anti-ragging helpline after being subjected to bullying by seniors.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

