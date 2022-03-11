NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Update Their Website by March 31

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical colleges to update their websites by the end of this month. Congratulating colleges on the start of the new academic session, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NMC said while many colleges have updated their website, some are yet to complete the process. Directing such colleges to update their website by March 31, the MARB also warned of penalties on failure to comply with the order.

“We are happy to see the website with updated information of some colleges. Still some of the colleges have not updated the information till date. Failure to comply will attract penalties. Colleges shall update their website by 31st March 2022," reads the official notice.

Meanwhile, the NMC has removed the upper age limit for appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for admission into undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS and others. Issuing the official notice, NMC secretary, Dr Pulkesh Kumar stated that the decision to remove the age limit was taken in the fourth NMC meeting held on October 21 last year. He added the amendment to the regulations on Graduate Medical Education 1997 has already been initiated.

The National Testing (NTA) which conducts NEET has been asked by the NMC to amend the information bulletin and scrap the age limit criteria mentioned in the bulletin for candidates applying for NEET. The NTA, however, is yet to issue an official notice.

While currently too, there was no limit for NEET, it was only part of an interim relief given by the Supreme Court order after a group of students challenged the government’s decision to set an upper age limit for the general category students at 25 years and reserve category students at 30 years, six years back. The court had stayed the application of the order till a final judgment in the case.

