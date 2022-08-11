NMC Extends Registration Deadline for new MBBS Courses, Increase Medical Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the application deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses. Further, it announced to start new medical colleges as well as increased medical seats for the existing colleges. Medical colleges can submit applications till August 31, 20222.

The NMC in its latest notice said, “The Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for a receipt for the application up to 31.8.2022 (6 PM)."

The commission had earlier invited applications from July 21 and informed that the registration deadline is August 10, 2022. However, the last date has been extended till August 31 now. In March, the NMC clarified that medical colleges applying for an increase in MBBS seats should have received LOP and run the one batch of MBBS to its completion. The medical colleges should have also received recognition, it added.

Students’ demand to increase medical seats

The move to increase the medical college seats comes in the wake of protests from medical students. After the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of students had to return from other countries, including those studying in China, Ukraine, and Philippines. Following this, several Indian students returned from Ukraine medical universities. These students were stranded in the country and are worried about their academic future.

In the last few months, several protests have been erupted by medical aspirants from across the country to increase medical seats in colleges in India.

Recently, NMC has approved an increase of 14 more seats for doctor of medicine (MD) at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). With this, the number of MD seats at the college will go up to 18.

“The NMC has increased 14 more seats for MD. It is a very important development. We had applied for the increase of the MD seats at the NBMCH. The NMC finally gave its consent and will play a crucial role," said NBMCH patient welfare committee chairman Gautam Deb today. Further, the Punjab government gave consent to create 25 additional seats each in Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Faridkot.

