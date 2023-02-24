A state-wise list of medical colleges and institutions that are authorised to conduct the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for foreign medical graduates (FMGs) was released by the National Medical Commission (NMC)on February 22. The list also includes information on medical colleges, including their management type, yearly intakes, and the number of FMG seats available at colleges around the country. The commission released this list after receiving several inquiries from foreign medical graduates seeking details on these universities.

The official notification released by the National Medical Commission reads, “National Medical Commission is in receipt of the number of requests/representations regarding medical colleges/institutes allowed to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for Foreign Medical Graduates.

The list indicated that Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Goa, have just one approved college that is allowed to conduct internships for foreign medical graduates. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have the most approved colleges for foreign medical graduate internships.

“A state-wise updated list of recognized and approved medical colleges/institutes, which are allowed by the National Medical Commission, to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for Foreign Medical Graduates indicating the number of FMGs seats, is attached herewith, for dispersal of information among all concerned," read the notification signed by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

In January, the National Medical Commission announced that it is validating the compulsory rotatory medical internships with regard to the old Medical Council of India (MCI) list. This specified that foreign medical graduates who started or completed their CRMI on or before October 21, 2022, shall be accepted solely as a one-time measure.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, foreign medical graduates were unable to finish their training. In March 2022, the National Medical Council permitted graduates who had returned to India and had received their MBBS degrees on or before June 30, 2022, to sit the FMG test. Upon clearing the test, these graduates will have to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for two years rather than the normal one period before they are permitted to practise medicine in India.

