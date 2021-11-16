NMC Releases Guidelines for Medical Colleges to Get Regional Centre Recognition

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has invited applications from medical colleges across the country seeking recognition as a Regional Centre recognized by its Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB). In a detailed notification dated November 12, the apex medical regulator has informed about the requirements for medical colleges to get the recognition of a regional centre.

NMC has listed a few requirements of a medical college for getting recognition as a Regional Centre for Medical Education Technologies (MET). NMC has also said that the medical colleges seeking recognition as regional centers will have to send their application form to UGMEB, NMC by November 30.

The medical college must be of at least 10 years standing with both undergraduate and postgraduate teaching. The medical college must also have a functional medical education unit of at least 10 years, standing with documentary evidence of having conducted revised basic course workshop training for its faculty. Educational research scholarships, publications in journals will be considered while giving recognition as a regional center for MET.

The colleges having faculty with PhD and MPhil in medical education will be given weightage in recognition as regional centres. They must have functional skill labs, clinical, simulation, and communication skill labs. The composition of staff for the department of medical education at the regional center should have a dean or principal or vice-chancellor, convenor and resource faculty and support staff like a peon.

In terms of infrastructural facilities, the regional centre must have an appropriate air-conditioned area which can accommodate around 30 participants. It also must have a blackboard /whiteboard/multimedia board, audio/video aids, proper sound recording system, backed up by a continuous power supply.

Medical colleges applying for recognition as regional centers must have facilities for holding small/large group discussions. It should have accommodation facilities within a reasonable distance from campus at a reasonable cost.

