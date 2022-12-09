NMC Releases Updated Curriculum for MBBS, Now Full Degree Will Take 6,864 Hours to Complete

The National Medical Commission (NMC), on Wednesday, December 7, released a circular containing the updated schedule and curriculum for the 2022-23 batch of students enrolled in MBBS. The updated calendar notes that the full degree will take a total of 6,864 hours to complete. The circular adds that clinical placements will take 132 weeks. While phases 1 and 2 of the course will last for 13 months each, phase 3 will span a duration of 10.5 months. Phase 4 will be the longest, extending to 17.5 months.

The notice states that phase 1 for the 2022-23 batch began on November 15 and will conclude on December 15, 2023. Phase 2 will take place between December 16 next year to January 15, 2025. Phase 3 will begin a day after phase 2 concludes and will end on November 30, 2025. The final phase will take place from December 1, 2025, to May 15, 2027.

The NMC has made some key departures from the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2019. The theory sessions of Dermatology, Radiology, Psychiatry, Anesthesiology and Respiratory Medicine have been moved from phase 2 to the final phase. Theory sessions of Otorhinolaryngology and Ophthalmology have also been moved to phase 4 with reduced sessions. The clinical posting for these two subjects has been shifted from phase 2 to phase 3.

The circular highlighted that new modules have been included in the pandemic module and family adoption programme in community medicine. Clinical Postings have been rescheduled to enable learning and aid students in coping with the introduction of the common national exit test. Furthermore, there shall be no postings during electives.

Another big change is in terms of the elimination of supplementary batches. Supplementary exams will now be held by the end of one month after the results of regular exams.

The notice, addressed to all Deans/Principals of medical colleges and Registrars/Vice-chancellors of medical universities, has been signed by Shambhu Sharan Kumar, the Director of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB).

