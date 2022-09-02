Home » News » education-career » No Bag Days, School Bags Not to Weight Over 2.5 Kg: MP Govt Issues New Policy

No Bag Days, School Bags Not to Weight Over 2.5 Kg: MP Govt Issues New Policy

Byss: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 12:07 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

MP issues policy to reduce weight of school bags (Representational Image)
MP issues policy to reduce weight of school bags (Representational Image)

As per the new policy, the weight of school bags of students up to class 5 will not be more than 2.5 kgs. Further, schools will have to have a no-bag day once a week.

Advertisement

Students enrolled in Madhya Pradesh schools will have relief as the state government has issued a new policy which aims at lightening the weight of school bags. As per the new policy, the weight of school bags of students up to class 5 will not be more than 2.5 kgs. Further, schools will have to have a no-bag day once a week.

The policy is in line with the National Education Policy and will be implemented in both state-run and private schools. It has also mandated the weight of school bags for students till class 12.

The After it was observed that textbooks, notebooks, guides, water bottles, and lunch boxes contribute to the heavy weight of bags, the Centre, in 2018, issued guidelines that instructed schools to ensure students don’t get overburdened by the heavy weight of bags.

Advertisement

Recently, Maharashtra too has implemented a school bag policy. The Maharashtra education department is contemplating dividing textbooks in three parts and attaching blank pages for using them to take down notes as part of efforts to make schoolbags lighter, a state minister said on Monday. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, talking to reporters here, said his department is working to reduce the weight of bags of schoolchildren.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: September 02, 2022, 12:07 IST
last updated: September 02, 2022, 12:07 IST