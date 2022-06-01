'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate is Protest to Bring Caste-free Society, Says First Indian to get the Certificate

In a strong determination, Naresh Karthik, a Coimbatore-based businessman has obtained ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificate for his 3.5-year-old daughter.

Naresh Karthik runs a small designing based firm in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The three and a half year old’s father took this decision after multiple private schools refused to process his child’s application after he left the caste and religion columns blank. Citing this, the man applied for and received a certificate issued by the Coimbatore North Tahsildar declaring that ‘Baby Vilma does not belong to any Caste or any Religion’.

According to Naresh, ‘The State government passed an order in 1973 and later in 2000 allowing the caste and religion columns be left blank, but the school authorities lack in knowledge of this. “I would not blame the school authorities alone, it’s because of our education system that people are unaware of the existence of such procedure," he said.

As India is a country bound by caste and religion, inequalities have been existing for a long time. Humanity is thus called into question by the ‘caste’ that plays a part in Indian society. While such caste-based vision inequalities are still prevalent in India, Naresh and his wife wanted to take a leap to teach their daughter that she belongs to ‘no caste’. Naresh also added that it is unfortunate that school administrations are unaware of a provision to choose not to declare one’s caste or religion.

My question is, how is it fair to make someone superior and inferior by their birth? Thus, in order to create a casteless society, there requires a certificate.

Speaking to News18, Naresh Karthik said, “I firmly read various holy books and of that all what I found was, all of them are commonly against women’s rights. Religion is only a way of life. Caste is structured from religion. Moreover, caste denotes that one person is lesser and another is higher based on birth. My question is, how is it fair to make someone superior and inferior by their birth? Thus, in order to create a casteless society, there requires a certificate. So I applied for and bought one in an attempt to bring-in a casteless approach," he added.

He further said that declaring caste or religious identity is unnecessary except for those applying for affirmative purpose such as reservation. However, the step that is taken now will definitely disseminate the awareness that such process exist and it will make it easier for others, the businessman said.

“As I also focus on education for children of prisoners released after sentence from prison and child survivors of rape and domestic violence, I had direct access to the district collector, who assisted us in the matter. I see this certification as the first step towards caste elimination. Let my daughter generation not know that there is ‘caste’. We hope that this certification will be of great help in creating a caste-free society," thus Naresh stated.

Similarly, in 2019, a female advocate of Vellore district, Sneha Parthibaraja has became the first Indian to get an official ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate issued by Tirupattur Tahsildar after her battle of 9 long years.

Speaking to News18, Sneha said, “We don’t seek the certificate for any benefit rather to create an awareness in the society. It is after 2019, more than 15 people in Tamil Nadu came forward to secure ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate that made me overwhelmed, giving a hope that some change will make the society a better place without caste. Under the discretionary power of the Tahsildar, they provide ‘no caste, no religion’ certificate for minors as well. It depends on the Tahsildar as some will not provide stating the reservation rights of the children. Moreover, we are planning to run a social justice movement all over India that all the states should come forward to provide no-caste certificate,’ she said.

Young generation are the pillars of future India. Whoever gets the certificate, should do justice to it by proving that they live without caste and religion.

Sneha further stated, “Young generation are the pillars of future India. Whoever gets the certificate, should do justice to it by proving that they live without caste and religion. Caste is something that came in-between while humans have history of million years. This is one of the protests to eradicate caste from the society. However, people from SC community approached me to assist in securing no caste certificate, while I enquired about their educational qualification and the annual income before guiding. On the whole, this caste-free protest is against the Varna system and Aryan caste system,’ she said.

