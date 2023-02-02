There were speculations that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 will be held twice a year. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently confirmed that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted only once a year. The news grabbed attention after the agency responded to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by a student activist.

“No NEET twice in a year, #NEET 2 times in a year was a good option for aspirants but the government doesn’t want to help NEET UG aspirants," reads a tweet by RTI Activist Vivek Pandey. He also added a screenshot of the NTA response in which the management has stated that there is no change in the decision of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the number of times the NEET (UG) is to be conducted in a year. “Henceforth, the information sought is not available," read the full reply by the agency.

As per the latest updates, the NEET UG 2023 will be held only once a year, and this year, it will be conducted on May 7.

On December 15, 2022, NTA announced the NEET UG 2023 date. So far, no other dates such as the application process, admit card, results, and others have been announced yet by the Agency. But according to reports, the NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 notification soon.

Once the notification is out, candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG 2023 can check all the details related to the NEET 2023 on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, and 11 other regional languages. It is a pre-medical entrance exam for students seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, and other courses in government and private institutions in the country.

