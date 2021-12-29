No, Delhi University is Not Reopening Yet, DU Debunks Fake Notice

Once again, the University of Delhi had to debunk the ‘fake news’ about the reopening the university again. On Wednesday, the university clarified that the DU reopening notice that is being circulated on social media is fake.

The viral notice that is making rounds on social media claims that the Delhi University will reopen Delhi University colleges for both PG and UG course Departments, and centres in a phased manner.

This is the third time in the last year when the university had to dismiss fake notice regarding university reopening. In September the university debunked a similar fake notice.

Meanwhile, a large section of students have been demanding that DU officials to reopen the colleges for physical classes. The Delhi University Students’ Association recently had started an online petition demanding the reopening of the university. At multiple occasions, students have also taken to social media platforms to demand the re-opening of the colleges.

The students have been emphasising the fact that the online classes have been of no help to hundreds of students who lived in far-off remote areas and have no access to good internet. They have not been able to attend a single class.

