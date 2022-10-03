No Exam Recruitment in Eastern Railway for Over 3000 Posts, Selection Based on Class 10/8th, ITI Marks

Eastern Railway has begun the recruitment process for candidates in multiple apprenticeships. As many as 3,000 posts are vacant at various divisions. The online applications can be submitted via the official site, rrcrecruit.co.in. The last date to register is October 29.

Selection of a candidate for the training slot of a unit of the eastern railway will be on the basis of merit. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/details filled up by candidates in the online application form. A separate merit list will be drawn for eligible candidates in class 10 and class 8. Taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculations (with a minimum 50 per cent (aggregate) marks) and the ITI examination gives equal weightage. Likewise, for class 8-pass candidates, merit will be based on the average marks obtained both in class 8th standard and ITI examination

Eastern Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates are eligible if they have cleared the class 10 exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) from a recognized board. They must have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks as well as possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age: The minimum age of an applicant should be 15 years while the maximum age should be 24 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates, three years for OBC-NCL candidates, and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

Eastern Railway Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website - rrcrecruit.co.in

Step 2. Click on the apprenticeship recruitment link

Step 3. Get yourself registered and log in using credentials that have been generated

Step 4. Now, upload all required documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 5. Take a printout for future use

Eastern Railway Recruitment: Fee

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100. However, individuals belonging to the categories of SC/ST/PwBD/Women are exempted from paying the fee.

“The number of slots indicated above is provisional and may increase, decrease or even become nil depending upon the actual needs of the railway administration," the railways said in the official notice. The administration also reserves the right to cancel the notification, notified training slots, and the process of engagement at its discretion, and a such administrative decision will be final and binding on all, reads the official notification.

