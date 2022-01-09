No Fee Hike for Uttar Pradesh Govt Schools

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced there will not be any fee hike across schools affiliated with the UP board, CBSE, and CISCE in the state for the upcoming academic session 2022-23. This is due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. The schools under the Uttar Pradesh board will continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 academic session.

The UP additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla has directed all private schools across the UP to not hike the school fees, reported a leading news daily. This is for the second year that the state government has prohibited schools from increasing fees. Last year too, the board asked schools not to increase the fees due to the pandemic. The decision has been taken in the interest of parents, education department officials said.

“All schools in the state affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, or UP Board will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2022-23. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20," Shukla said.

The director of education, the secretary, secondary education, and the divisional education director, and the district inspectors of schools have been informed the same through a letter dated January 7. In the letter, the officer also warned strict action against schools who violate the order.

Meanwhile, the UPMSP has said the board exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be held in the fourth week of March 2022. The UP deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma said that the board exams will be held after the upcoming assembly election in the state ends. Hence, it is likely that the boards will be conducted in March. While the theory exams are likely to be held in the fourth week of March, and the practical exams are expected to be held in the third week of February.

