'No Increase in Fees of Any Student', Says BHU After Fake Notice Claims Fee Hike

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has denied a fee hike claim making rounds on social media. Denying the claims as ‘baseless’, the varsity, in a public notice, warned students against misinformation on the internet. The notification shared by BHU, on its Twitter account, assured that students from the present batches will not be affected by the proposed fee hike for students enrolling now.

“It has come to the notice of the administration that such claims are being made in social media and other media that the fees of all the students have been increased by the University. These claims are baseless. There is no increase in the fees of any student by the university," states the varsity.

It goes on to say that the increase in fees and hostel charges is not a recent decision. The decision to partially raise the fees was made prior to the 2019-20 academic year. However, an increase in fee amount will be only for candidates entering the session 2022-23. This will have no effect on the students of the ongoing batches, it said.

BHU also stated that no increase was implemented in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22 to help students affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic. During this time, all students who paid the higher fee are being refunded the difference. The fee hike was proposed by the prestigious university in August.

BHU asked students and stakeholders to be wary of such misinformation and propaganda spread by certain groups. The varsity emphasized its commitment to student welfare and said it was working with the vision of ‘Mahanama’ Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of the university.

“Banaras Hindu University is taking new initiatives in this direction, moving forward on the idea of Mahamana for student welfare and their all-round development. The schemes launched in the last few months for the welfare and well-being of the students are a reflection of this commitment of the University," reads the official notification.

