No Job or College Offer? No Problem, New Visa Allows Students From Top Unis Across World Entry to UK

To get a UK visa, applicants no longer need a student visa or admission to a UK-based university and not even a job offer from the United Kingdoms is required. Under the new visa route, UK has open its doors for students who have studied in top universities and colleges across the world.

Students whose university or college falls in the top 50 list of at least two of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings or The Academic Ranking of World Universities will now be eligible to get a visa from the UK, reported the BBC.

The move is aimed to bring “high-potential individual" to the UK. This will be applicable to not only the fresh graduates but also those who have graduated in the past five years. This is applicable to individuals across the globe regardless of native country.

Those who hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree will get a work visa from UK for a tenure of two years while individuals holding a PhD will be eligible to get the work visa for three years. The visa can further be switched to other long-term employment visas, however, the candidate has to meet the requirements for the long-term visa. The UK has not put any upper limit on number of people who can avail of this new visa route.

The visa will cost £715 plus the immigration health surcharge, a fee which allows migrants to the UK to use the NHS, as per reports. Graduates will also be able to bring their families, although they must have maintenance funds of at least £1,270.

The candidates selected for the visa will be subjected to a security and criminality check. Further, they will also have to provide proof for proficient in English to at least the B1 intermediate level, defined as having the “fluency to communicate without effort with native speakers".

