'No Masks, No Entry': Kolkata Schools Tell Parents Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases in City

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Kolkata, some of the schools in the city have given notice to students and their parents to wear masks while entering the premises. There will be no entry in school and classrooms without mask, a school in South Kolkata, St Xavier’s Collegiate School has notified. The school also issued a notice to take more precautionary measures besides wearing masks.

“The classrooms and the entire school premises are sanitized every day. Please ensure that your ward wears a mask at all times and he carries a spare one in his bag. No mask and no entry to school and classrooms as well," the notice by the school reads. The school also asked parents not to send their wards to school if he is unwell or if anyone in the family tests positive for Covid-19 adding that hand sanitizers are located at various points of the schools and children are advised to use them.

Apart from the St Xavier’s School, La Martiniere school authorities have also issued a similar notice. The school authorities have already emailed parents with a similar decision as the Covid-19 situation continues to escalate.

Some parents, however, have raised questions about how children can wear masks for so long during school hours. Some of the parents also sent their replies to the school authorities by email.

Apart from wearing classes, several other measures are being adopted to stop the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. As schools and colleges reopen, each class is held for around 45 minutes to an hour. In the last few months, masks were made optional in West Bengal but with the return of Covid cases, this time parents are worried about the students again. Schools were closed since 2020 but reopened earlier this year with the number of cases seeing a decline.

