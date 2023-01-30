The Sunni Students’ Federation (SSF) has said the ruling dispensation of the country should be “corrected" but not by creating hatred against the nation.

A resolution passed on Sunday at the state conference of the SSF, the student wing of the A P Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, said there was no need to defame the country in order to oppose the policies of the government.

The resolution said Islam cannot accept turning hatred towards fascism and its violent nature into hate against the nation.

Advertisement

“The ruling government should be corrected but not by creating hatred against the country. The country and its ruling dispensation should be seen as two different entities. And there is no need to defame the country in order to oppose the policies of the government," the resolution read.

It said the values of the nation should be upheld uncompromisingly even while raising strong criticisms against the government.

“The Sangh Parivar’s politics of hatred should not be countered by hatemongering. A country is not its government. Our country has remained secular through ages. That culture must not be tainted," the resolution read.

Read all the Latest Education News here