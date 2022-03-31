No Reservation for Tamil Nadu's Vanniyar Community in Jobs, Colleges

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Madras High Court and quashed the reservation of 10.5 per cent offered to Vanniyar Community in Tamil Nadu. People hailing from this community were given reservation in jobs as well as colleges. Vanniyar is one of the most Backward Communities (MBC) in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said, “there is no substantial basis for classifying Vanniakula Kshatriyas into one group to be treated differently from the remaining 115 communities within the MBC groups."

The apex court on Tuesday had said that it will decide the issue of referring the matter to a larger bench first without going into the merits of the case.

The apex court had further directed that no fresh appointments to state government services or admissions to educational institutions should be made till February 15, the next date of hearing in the case. The top court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by the state of Tamil Nadu, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and others challenging the November 1, 2021 judgment of the high court quashing the reservation provided to Vanniyars, saying it was unconstitutional.

