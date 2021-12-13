No Sanitization, Shortage of Space for Classes, Alleged Jadavpur Teachers, Write to VC

Covid-19 protocols include sanitization of classes, following social distancing are not being properly implemented at the Jadavpur University, alleged Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA). The teachers union wrote a letter addressing their concerns to the vice-chancellor in which they alleged, “No regular sanitization is being done in classrooms and laboratories after the resumption of on-campus academic activities on November 16".

As the campus slowly reopens, the teachers also claim to have faced a shortage of space. “After the increase in the number of students in departments across all the faculties, there is an acute shortage of space for classrooms and laboratories," read the letter. “It is unfortunate that while the administration cannot provide space for academic activities, spaces are being generously allotted for different organizations in an academic building," it states further.

Teachers are alleged that the administration is not supportive regarding the online exams. They claim that there is “no support from the office of the Controller of Examinations regarding the conducting of online examinations. All the work for such examinations is being done by the teachers. The COE’s section must take on the full responsibility for conducting all types of examinations, which will only be doing their job."

In several cases, the examination process has been diluted by the Administration without any proper discussion in duly-constituted academic bodies, it added.

The administration is giving deadlines to HODs in different matters but in several cases HODs are not even consulted before deciding on such deadlines, the letter read.

The teachers union has released a list of 14 complaints to the vice-chancellor and asked the administration to deal with the issues with “seriousness and urgency they demand."

Among other issues, teachers have also raised concerns over vacant jobs and a slow hiring process at the varsity. “The disrespectful clause that is included in the appointment letters issued to guest teachers, requiring them to provide proof of having conducted online classes, must be withdrawn immediately," demand the teachers in the letter.

