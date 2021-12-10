Nobel Laureate Dr Esther Duflo Joins Krea University as Member of Governing Council

Krea University on Friday announced the appointment of Nobel Laureate Dr Esther Duflo as a member of its governing council. On her new role, Dr Esther Duflo said, “It is fair to say that we would not have received a Nobel prize had it not been for all the research we could do in India, thanks in large part to the support we received from the Krea University’s sponsoring body since 2008. I look forward to helping the Krea University realise its mission to help humanity prepare for an unpredictable world."

Dr Esther Duflo is an economist and professor of poverty alleviation and development economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She is also co-founder and co-director at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). She was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for economics (the sveriges riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel) along with Dr Abhijit Banerjee and Dr Michael Kremer for developing an innovative experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Advertisement

>Read|Not Enough Women Nobel Laureates? ‘No Quotas,’ Says Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

Welcoming her, chairman of the executive committee and member of the governing council, Krea University, Kapil Viswanathan, said, “As a path-breaking scholar who has brought scientific method and rigour to the social sciences, Dr Esther Duflo personifies Krea University’s interwoven approach to research and learning. It is a great privilege to welcome her as a member of Krea University’s governing council."

Recognising this appointment, vice-chancellor of Krea University Dr Mahesh Rangarajan stated “Professor Duflo is exceptional as a scholar, researcher and teacher not only for her outstanding work but equally so for the impact of her ideas on the larger world. Her leadership and interventions also set a standard for scholars, policymakers and the public at large."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.