North Bengal BJP MLA Writes to Government Requesting School Closure

While schools in Kolkata and other southern parts of the state shifted to online classes due to intense heatwave in the state, the same has not been the case for North Bengal. A BJP MLA, Dr Shankar Ghosh, from the northern part of the stated had written to government requesting school closure due to immense heat wave. As per the letter, he requested the government to keep schools opened for primary and secondary students in the morning session only at least for a week.

“For the last few days, intense heat wave is raging in North Bengal. In this situation, parents say that students of Primary and Secondary Section are facing are problems in going to school. One college student died due to heatwave as reported in the newspaper," the letter read.

Earlier, South Point School in Kolkata had shifted to digital classes due to extreme weather conductions. The school, in an official notice, told parents, students, and other stakeholders that classes will remain shut. Students can attend classes in online mode from their respective homes. “We hope the weather conditions will improve from next week to enable us to resume in-school classes from Monday," the official note stated. The government had also asked all schools to try and take classes in the morning.

Even the Ministry of Education had earlier asked schools to offer several relaxations to ensure students and their health is not impacted by it by the heatwave. As per the guidelines, schools were asked to modify timings and reduce the number of school hours each day. Schools may relax norms about uniforms and canvas shoes may be allowed instead of leather ones, it stated.

“In every period, teacher should remind students to sip water from their water bottles. Students should be made aware of the importance of proper hydration to combat the heat wave and advised to drink sufficient water at regular interval. While going back home, schools must ensure that students are carrying water in their bottles," said the ministry.

