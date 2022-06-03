Direct Hiring in Indian Railways for 10th Pass, No Exam Needed

The recruitment cell of North East Frontier Railway has invited applications from candidates for apprenticeship in various trades. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the North East Frontier Railway. The last date to submit applications is June 30 till 10 pm. Applicants must note that this is a direct recruitment and no exam is required for it.

As per the official notification, the recruitment is for a total 5636 available apprenticeship vacancies in seven units. The units include Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh Workshop among others.

The apprenticeship vacancies are available in different trades that include machinist, welder, fitter, electrician, lineman, plumber, mason, painter, carpenter, electronics and AC mechanic, among others.

Advertisement

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment: Selection process

The shortlisting of the candidates will be on the basis of a merit list prepared unit-wise, trade-wise, and community-wise. ITI marks of the candidates and marks secured by them in matriculation will be taken into consideration while preparing the merit list.

A final merit list will be prepared following which selected candidates will be called for document verification. Once successfully selected, candidates will be provided stipends at the prescribed rate as per the provision. The training period is of one year for all trades.

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not be older than 24 years.

Education: As per the required educational qualification, candidates must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent aggregate from a recognised board. In addition, a National Trade Certificate (ITI) is also needed to apply for the apprenticeship.

Advertisement

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the North East Frontier Railway. https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/

Step – 2 Enter basic details and register yourself.

Step – 3 Login using the credentials generated and fill application form.

Step – 4 Enter the essential details and upload required documents to complete the application form.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee.

Advertisement

Step – 6 Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

North East Frontier Railway Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for general category male candidates. Women candidates and those belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.