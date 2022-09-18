Not MMS but Personal Video for Boyfriend: Chandigarh University Denies Claims of Videotaping Says Committed to Safety of 'Daughters-like' Students

Whemently denying the reports of MMS or objectionable videos being circulated, the Chandigarh University pro-chancellor Dr RS Bawa said that “there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable." He, however, has claimed that the accused only shot her own video to be sent to her boyfriend.

In an official statement, Dr Bawa said, “There is a rumor circulating through media that 60 objectionable MMS has been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself to her boyfriend."

Mohali SP also said earlier today that only one video that too of the accused herself has been found, however, the devices have been submitted for forensic investigation and the accusation of other girls being video graphed is still being probed by police.

“All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless," said the university claiming that the administration “volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed a FIR under IT Act".

All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation, Chandigarh University claims that it is fully cooperating police in the investigation. “It is further clarified that the university is fully committed and competent to ensure the safety and security of all our students, especially our daughter-like girl students." said the varsity.

The pro-chancellor also stated that reports of victims committing suicide are baseless. “The fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident."

Students claim that they caught the girl red-handed and then highlighted the case with the warden who then allegedly mishandled the case. Agitating girls have also accused the university management of suppressing the matter instead of taking action, which led to many of them protesting outside the university.

