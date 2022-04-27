RRB NTPC CBT 2 From May 19? Railway Ministry Issues Clarification

Candidates shortlisted for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC CBT 1 will have to appear for the CBT 2 which will be held on May 19, 20, and June 13, 14, 15, and 16, according to a recent notice.

RRB has clarified that it is a fake notice and the railway ministry has issued no such circular.

“#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims," tweeted RRB.

The RRB will hold the NTPC CBT 2 exams on May 9 and May 10, as per the latest official notice. It will be conducted for levels 4 and 6. Meanwhile, for pay levels 2, 3, and 5, the exam schedule will be announced later. Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for the next stage.

The CBT 1 was conducted between December 28 to July 31 last year. The result was published this year on March 30 and April 1. A separate CBT 2 will be held for each of the 7th CPC level or levels 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level.

All posts which fall within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common second stage CBT. If the candidates are eligible for more than one level of the above-mentioned posts in terms of their educational qualifications, they will have to give common CBT 1 and corresponding CBT 2 for each level of 7th CPC, the RRB had said. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be 90 minutes featuring 120 questions. The questions will be of objective type format consisting of multiple choices. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer.

