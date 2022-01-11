Now 53 Years Old Can Apply for Govt Jobs Too as Odisha Increases Upper Age Limit

The Odisha government has increased the upper age limit to apply for state government jobs. Now, candidates up to 28 years old can apply for government jobs in Odisha, up from 32 years earlier. The new rules will be applicable for the recruitment notices launched in 2021 as well as those which will be introduced in 2022 and 2023.

For candidates in the reserved category as well, the upper age limit has also subsequently increased. The ST, SC, SEBC can apply till 43 years, PwD candidates in SC, ST, SEBC can apply till 53 years of age including women candidates, as per the rules. For women candidates, the upper age limit is 43 years and for PwD candidates from the unreserved category, the age is 48 years.

Age limit for unreserved individuals has been increased by six years; for women, Schedule Tribes, scheduled castes, socially and economically backward class and physically challenged persons the upper age limit has gone up by five more years

The decision was adopted at the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet during its meeting approved a total of 12 proposals. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on virtual mode.

During the meet, the state Department of Higher Education also decided to extend the maternity leave benefits for women employees to 180 days or six months. The existing maternity was earlier capped at 90 days or three months.

The decision came ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. Sources said the State Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the three-tier panchayat elections soon.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said in a video message, the decision will be beneficial to those job seekers who have crossed the present upper age limit to apply for state government jobs. There have been delays in recruitment due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said.

