Now a Masters in Digital Payments, Candidates Can Learn While They Earn

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to co-create a Masters in Management Studies (MMS) programme in digital payments for its employees. The programme will integrate aspects of technology, finance, BFSI, and information system and management studies into a single master’s specialisation in digital payments to cater to the varied requirements of the industry today.

The hybrid programme will have weekend classes and only one week on campus class, per semester. This will allow them to learn while they continue to earn at NPCI. The programme is aimed to enrich employees with a deeper understanding and knowledge of research methodologies while encouraging them to publish research papers and articles. The NPCI employees also have the opportunity to pursue super-specialization and further studies (PhD) after the completion of the master’s programme.

The programme will serve as a platform to build leaders of tomorrow, who are capable to manage the growing digital payment user-base and will further bring technological reforms to the financial ecosystem, said NPCI.

Dr Srinivasan R Iyengar, Director, JBIMS said, “We are thrilled to be co-building this first-of-a-kind specialised MMS program in digital payments for NPCI employees. At JBIMS, we ensure that our programs are in sync with today’s professional demands and be of relevance to employers and participants. We believe that MMS in digital payments will offer NPCI employees the best opportunities to learn and realize their potential."

Dr Kavita Laghate, Professor, JBIMS said, “At JBIMS, we are continually striving to make each programme better in terms of relevance, content, and methods. We are excited to be part of this pathbreaking MMS in digital payments program developed for NPCI employees."

Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief of HR and Administration at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “Creating learning opportunities is one of our key Employee Value Propositions and we are delighted to partner with a premier institute like JBIMS to co-create this Master’s programme in digital payments. We believe in ‘Learning for All’ and encourage our employees to keep themselves relevant in a fast-paced world. We hope this initiative will further inspire the talented minds and help.

