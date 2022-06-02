Now DNA Will Help Students, Professionals Make Informed Career Choices, Here's How

Edtech startup GENLEAP has launched ‘GenDiscover’, a first of its kind DNA led self-discovery product that aims to help students, parents and professionals make informed career related decisions using the combined power of three proven sciences — genetics, psychometrics, and cognitive astromancy.

The product provides complete assessment through a combination of ‘nature’ and ‘nurture’. It combines genomic testing to determine the genetic predisposition and inherent traits of an individual, with psychometrics to capture the impact of environment on personality.

Also read| Punjab Girl Turns Down Job Offer by JP Morgan for Her IAS Officer Dream, Secures AIR 3

Advertisement

Further, it also takes into account empirical evidence of cognitive astromancy to decode natal strengths. While a data driven approach transforms insights from all of these three pillars to provide a holistic assessment to students and professionals, guide them to a career path and help them upskill and re-skill in areas aligned to their personality and strengths.

As per the organisation, it is “poised to shake up the career management and skilling ecosystem in the country." It completes the entire journey of the students- right from self-discovery to skilling and employability, while addressing student needs such as course selection, test preparation, scholarships and prospective employee connect.

GenDiscover comes with insights and video counselling session conducted by certified coaches who are able to demystify the results and give personalised guidance.

Sachin Sandhir, Founder and CEO, GENLEAP, while sharing his vision for the product said, “This will help increase productivity in workplace and lead to more fulfilled professional lives. Students and professionals often end up with wrong career choices which adds up to the issue of employability. GENLEAP aims to change a billion lives and help create a work-ready India with students and professionals that are skilled not just relevant to the demand of reinvented workplaces and ecosystems but also in alignment to their aptitude and innate talents."

Read| IIT Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab to Help School Kids Find Career Choices, Alternative Passions

Advertisement

Nimish Gupta, Founder and Co-CEO of GENLEAP further explained, “At GENLEAP, we leverage advanced technologies to power our assessments, juxtaposed with the individual’s current interests and professional disposition. Our users could be at any stage of their lives – from early school goers to mid and senior professionals. Our unique model is backed by proven sciences and credible partners and we are looking at a future where this could be integrated in career management and skilling platforms across schools, institutions and organizations so that it is accessible to all."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.