Now, Engineering, MBA Graduates, Postgraduates Can Get Ready for Jobs in 60-Hours, Here's How

Calnestor Knowledge Solutions has announced the launch of its job readiness programme through NEATmet which encompasses a series of comprehensive 60-hour online LIVE masterclasses to prepare recent graduates for the industry workforce. The programme will emphasize aptitude test preparation, interview preparation, soft skills development, basic IT skills development, strategic guidance, resume development, cover letter writing, and career counselling.

The programme is ideally suited for graduate and postgraduate students of engineering, business administration, management as well as candidates seeking entry-level employment in the central and state governments, public sectors, banks, railways, defense, local authorities, corporations, MNCs, SMEs, and private sectors, said the organisation.

The programme “is an intensive programme to prepare them for the jobs-market with employability and life-skills along with other much required skill sets to crack decent jobs. In today’s working world, job readiness has become extremely essential. Candidates who are well-prepared for the workplace are more confident and equipped to succeed. Employers also strive to find skilled workers who have the training and skills needed to perform their jobs correctly and help the organization reach its goals," states the company.

It will include 60+ hours of online live classes, as well as recorded videos of IIT – IIM alumni serving as career coaches, learning materials, and resources with unlimited free access.

The aptitude programme will have a duration of 30 hours including quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, data interpretation and verbal aptitude. The interview preparation programme will have a duration of 10 hours and will include facing interviews, etiquette and manners, structured and unstructured interviews, self-introduction, behavioral questions, technical and HR interviews.

The soft skill programme will have a duration of 10 hours and will include problem solving, critical thinking, effective communications, decision making, creative thinking, interpersonal relationship, self-awareness building, empathy, stress management and emotion handling.

The basic IT skill programme will have a duration of 4 hours and will include computer fundamentals, operating systems, Microsoft Office, etc. The resume programme will have a duration of four hours and will cover writing resume, resume styles, writing cover letter, job posting response. The career counseling programme will have a duration of two hours and will include job searching and application, career options etc.

“Using a multi-layered employability assessment, CALNESTOR identifies the potential industry readiness of job seekers. We have curated the best resources and the sharpest, most experienced instructors to prepare students in the Job Readiness Program based on information gathered over the course of preparing hundreds of aspiring candidates to make them job ready. Students will not only benefit from the program in terms of landing their dream job, but also learn strategies to succeed in their chosen field," said S Boral, director and CEO of CALNESTOR Knowledge Solutions.

