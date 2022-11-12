Now, Engineering Textbooks to be Available in Odia

President Droupadi Murmu recently launched engineering textbooks in Odia by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). A glossary of the technical terms, developed by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) and the e-KUMBH (Knowledge Unleashed in Multiple Bharatiya Languages) portal was also unveiled at the event.

“Launch of books in Odia language for AICTE engineering courses, glossary of technical terms in Odia & e-KUMBH portal by Hon. Droupadi Murmu is one more step towards realising Hon. PM Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting Indian languages and making an India of the 21st century," Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted. (sic)

Speaking at the event, the President said that the launch of textbooks in the local language was a commendable step toward making education more accessible to all. She added that there is no doubt that students will benefit a lot from learning in their mother tongue. President Murmu expressed confidence that learning in the student’s native language would foster creative thinking and analytical skills, along with providing equal opportunities for urban and rural students. She stated that previously technical education was hampered by a lack of textbooks available in local languages.

“We have to do our best to make education available to all without any discrimination. Language should be an enabling factor, not a hindrance to educating the students. The introduction of learning in regional and local languages would go a long way towards building a well-educated, aware and vibrant society", the President said.

Odia, according to the President, has a distinct literary tradition and a large vocabulary. This is why getting technical education in Odia would be simple and clear. She believes that all Indian languages have roughly the same potential. The availability of engineering and other technical course textbooks in the local language is part of the proposals of the New Education Policy 2020.

Earlier, the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) had announced that it will be teaching BTech first-year students in Hindi medium as well. “This decision has been taken for the convenience of the students studying in Hindi medium. Special training is being given to teachers to teach through Hindi medium," Prof P K Mishra, Vice Chancellor of AKTU had said. BTech students who wish to take the exams in Hindi will be able to do so, as will those who want to take them in English, he added.

