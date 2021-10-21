Now Girls are Allowed in Military Schools, Colleges, What we Know So Far

After National Defence Academy (NDA), girl candidates are now allowed to take admission in Defence Ministry-run Rashtriya Indian Military College and Rashtriya Military Schools, which have been all-boys educational institutions till now. The Supreme Court has approved the government’s affidavit to admit girls to military college and instructed the Ministry to carry out the admission process from this year itself.

In an affidavit, the Ministry said that the centre is bringing a procedure to admit girl students in the Rashtriya Indian Military College and Rashtriya Military Schools. Although, the admission process was supposed to begin from the next academic session.

The Ministry, in its affidavit, also said that the military school and college would need additional vacancies along with other associated infrastructure and administrative support to facilitate the induction of girls. It also informed that the girls will be allowed to appear for the all-India entrance examination conducted to offer admission to Rashtriya Indian Military Schools from next year onwards.

The affidavit said that the girls will be allowed to take the Rashtriya Indian Military College entrance exam scheduled in June 2022. As per the statement, the seat intake will be increased from 250 to 300 by inducting five girls every six months, while, in phase 2 the seats will increase from 300 to 350 to induct 10 girls every six months. The final expansion would be made in the year 2027 and schools will have 250 boys and 100 girls. A separate panel will be formed to carry out the admission process of female candidates at military schools.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already allowed the induction of women candidates into National Defence Academy (NDA) from this year. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the applications for NDA and Naval Academy from female candidates on its official website. The application process was started on September 24 and concluded on October 8.

