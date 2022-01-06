Now Half a Day Programme For Women to Restart Their Careers

Financial infrastructure company M2P Fintech has launched Better Half — half a day formal employment programme aimed at women to help restart their careers. The company says it is a “first-of-its-kind" programme. Those selected for the programme are expected to contribute five hours a day.

The programme also includes formal upskilling, participation in ESOPs, and all other benefits that accrue to a person seeking full-time employment. The programme is designed to facilitate a smooth re-entry to full-time work through a gradual ramp-up of work hours.

“Helping one hone their skills and be prepared for better career prospects and half a day of work is the rationale behind naming the programme Better-Half," says the company. Those seeking opportunities and are returning from a career break can explore the open roles at the official website at m2pfintech.com.

The programme offers access to on-the-job projects, learning opportunities, and the opportunity to work in a multi-disciplinary team. It also provides community support, and those selected are mentored by experienced managers culminating in an opportunity to convert into a full-time role at the end of 12 months or whenever the participant decides to convert.

Prabhu Rangarajan, Co-Founder - M2P Fintech said, “For India to realise its true potential we need more women to join the workforce. However, our social fabric dissuades many to return to work from a break, often, leaving them with no chance to restart. We realised if there is one lesson from the past 2 years with Covid induced work from home, people join new places of work and perform, why not then extend this, and provide a chance to balance it with responsibilities at home. I am certain that we can make a small difference and do expect 10 per cent of our team to be Better Half members in a short span of time."

“Better Half is aimed at diversification of the team and enhancing the gender balance within the organisation. Apart from flexible work hours, the company says it also offers work-from-anywhere, generous ESOP’s, flexible leave policies, and a special emphasis on work-life balance," it added.

