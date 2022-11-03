Now, Mental Health Check-up Made Mandatory for Admission to This Medical College in Uttarakhand

From this year year onwards, for admission to the Government Medical College in Haldwani city of Nainital district of Uttarakhand, candidates have to take a psychological test along with the general health tests including nasal, ear-throat, ophthalmology, medicine radiology and pathology examination. The girl students also have to undergo examinations by gynecologists as followed earlier.

The psychological test has been made mandatory to assess the mental health of students so that their studies are not affected. The institute has said that the purpose of psychological examination is only to provide timely treatment to a student suffering from any mental problem, so that his studies are not affected. The public relations officer of Government Medical College in Dehradun, Alok Upreti said that with the help of psychological test, the behavior, personality and working capacity of the students will be estimated.

“The purpose of this investigation is to provide timely treatment to the students suffering from depression or any other mental problem, so that their studies are not affected in any way," said Upreti. According to sources, three-four such students have been taking admission every year in Government Medical College Haldwani, which is conducting MBBS course since 2004, who suffer from some kind of mental health problem.

As per sources, the mental health of one student was not good due to which such students are not able to complete the course on time and some of them take five to six years to complete their MBBS studies. According to sources, last year a student had to live with his parents in a room after his mental health was not good, after which his studies were completed. Haldwani Medical College has a total of 100 seats for MBBS and MD and MS, for which the admission process is going on. There are four government and three private medical colleges in Uttarakhand.

