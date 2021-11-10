NPCIL Recruitment for 250 Trade Apprentice Posts, Direct Hiring, No Exam Required

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited online applications for 250 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices. The online link to submit the registration for the vacancies was activated on October 28. Candidates who are looking for central government jobs in Maharashtra can apply on or before November 15, up to 4 pm at the official website at npcil.nic.in.

>NPCIL recruitment for trade apprentice: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have ITI in concerned trade from a recognized university.

Age Limit: The age of the applicant should neither be less than 14 nor more than 24 years.

>NPCIL recruitment for trade apprentice: How to apply

Step 1: Head to the official website of NPCIL

Step 2: Tap on “Career" and look for the advertisement — “Engagement of Trade Apprentices at TAPS Site"

Step 3: Click on the advertisement and a notification will open. Read and check the eligibility criteria for the post

Step 4: If the candidate fulfills all the demands, come back to the homepage and find the link to apply for the vacancy

Step 5: If you are a new user, you will have to make registration. Otherwise, you can simply log in to your account and start to apply

Step 6: Enter the details correctly and make the payment

Step 7: Hit the submit button and take a print of the application form

>NPCIL recruitment for trade apprentice: Selection and training

The selection of apprentices will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI in all semesters. ‍The selected candidates must also pass the medical examination prescribed by the competent authority before being engaged as trade apprentices. The placement of training shall be in Maharashtra.

>NPCIL recruitment for trade apprentice: Salary

As per the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the various amendments made from time to time, the apprentices will be paid a stipend. Candidates who have completed one year of ITI course will be given Rs 7,700, while applicants with the two-year qualification will be given Rs. 8,855 as a stipend.

