NSDC Collaborates with Hero Vired to Offer Internships, Industry Projects, Financial Aid to Youth

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has collaborated with Hero Vired, an edtech company to offer internships, industry projects, and financial support to professionals and higher education aspirants. The collaboration aims at developing innovative training programmes in emerging and relevant technologies such as drone deployment and game designing.

The programmes will equip learners with a comprehensive understanding of not only tools and technologies across relevant fields, but the business aspect and soft skills required for problem-solving. The skill seekers and professionals can access the online courses on the official website at herovired.com.

While students enrolled in part-time programme will get a chance to work on industry projects, full-time enrollees will be given internship opportunities where they will work with organisations on solving real-life problems in their domains.

In a bid to help economically underprivileged students, the company will provide a loan guarantee for the duration of the programme, which is 6 to 11 months to the first 300 learners during the financial year 2021-22. NSDC will also be a hiring partner, thus, it will have special access to faculty inputs on learners based on their hiring needs.

The edtech organisation will also support NSDC by creating a digital platform to host learner certifications. All programmes available through the collaboration are aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and will be co-certified by NSDC, the official notice read.

Ved Mani Tiwari, chief operating officer, NSDC said, “The partnership with Hero Vired will focus on upskilling India’s youth by building their capabilities in new-age skills. The economic landscape is changing rapidly and NSDC endeavors to enable the country’s youth to adapt to this shift. Our vision is to enhance, support and bring together private sector initiatives for skill development. Through this association and by introducing such innovative programs that augment learning in advance technologies, we endeavour to make the youth competent and future ready."

