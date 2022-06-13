NSDC to Offer Free Training in Digital Skills, Anyone Can Apply

The National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Jetking Infotrain Limited will be conducting free workshops for digital skills training. The workshop is open for all, and will be conducted for three days in a week, in online and offline mode at Jetking centres all over India. The digital skills training will cover topics including cyber security, blockchain, cryptocurrency and cloud computing.

These technology training workshops by NSDC are open for all. These workshops, which are offered free of charge, are expected to help young people aged 18 to 24 years advance in their careers ahead. According to the World Economic Forum, investing broadly in the skills for tomorrow’s next-generation workforce will add USD 8.3 trillion to the global economy. With the majority of the economy now running online, the importance of technology has skyrocketed, opening up new job opportunities for those who want to be a part of an ever-evolving dynamic environment.

“In the digital era, IT companies, and indeed all organisations in the digital economy, are realising that digital skills are essential for employees. New employees must be multi-disciplined and possess both hard and soft abilities now more than ever. Recruiters will be seeking for a broader skill set and more experience in their new hires, regardless of the exact job you’re interviewing for," said the digital skills institute.

Harsh Bharwani, CEO and MD, Jetking Infotrain said, “COVID-19 has expedited digital transformation at a never-before-seen rate. At Jetking, we want to equip the next generation with the necessary tech skills to succeed in the industry. We aim to offer a free digital skills platform for students who are willing to understand the various avenues in the world of technology today."

