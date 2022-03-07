NSUI to Protest Against Common Test for Admission to Central Universities

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India on Saturday said it will protest against the implementation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). “The authorities have not accommodated the opinions of students and teachers before imposing this decision on universities. The universities will lose their autonomy under this new entrance system. Also, it is anti-poor students as they won’t be able to afford expensive coaching classes," NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said in a statement.

In its office-bearers’ meet here, the organisation decided to take up various issues concerning the student community, particulary CUCET. The student body will also organise webinars and various other events to explain the “demerits" of the National Education Policy to more and more students, it said.

It will so raise its voice against long-pending army recruitment and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) results, he said. “The organisation will also launch a nationwide membership drive to connect with new students in colleges and universities and identify new student leaders from across the country," he said.

