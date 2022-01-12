NSUI Writes Letter to UGC Seeking Online Exams, Hybrid Classes Amid Rising COVID Cases

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct online exams across colleges and universities in the country. NSUI president Neeraj Kundan has written a letter to the UGC stating that students must be given the option of both online and offline classes.

The board exams are scheduled for February and March this year, hence policies must be made in such a manner that the year is not wasted for students and alternate methods of evaluation be made, NSUI wrote. In this way, students will also get time to prepare for the upcoming entrance exams, it added.

“Wrote a letter to @ugc_india to urge them that all the universities and colleges opt for both online and offline mode and to cancel the mandatory offline mode classes. Also, they should ensure that covid protocols are followed diligently," Kundan wrote.

Since the Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day, as a precautionary measure, UGC must ensure that all campuses are opting for both online and offline classes and no student must be forced to attend offline classes, the students’ body said.

NSUI further added that the vaccination programme for 15 to 18-year-olds has just begun and no risk be taken about the health of the students. UGC also must ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are followed diligently for students attending online classes.

Several students too have been either demanding the exams be conducted offline or exams are postponed for the safety of students. Commenting on the NSUI tweet, one of the users said, “Please postpone these exams until we all get relaxation from this pandemic help us." while another user wrote, “Plz conduct University exam in the open book or online."

