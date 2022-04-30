NSUT's New Multidisciplinary Courses Will Make Students Future-ready: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday lauded the performance of Netaji Subhas University of Technology, saying that its new multidisciplinary courses will make students future-ready. The LG made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the university’s court. Taking to Twitter, he appreciated the performance of the varsity in promoting quality education.

“I am certain that the new multidisciplinary courses of NSUT would make the students future-ready. As regards accounts of the university, advised authorities to take necessary action for settling the pending audit paras at the earliest," he tweeted. NSUT, formerly known as Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology is a state-run university located in Dwarka, New Delhi. In 2018, the institute was granted the University status. The admission to NSUT is done through Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

There are 13 members in the university’s court, which is chaired by Baijal, who is also the chancellor of the varsity. Baijal said he advised the university to organise a half-yearly meeting of the court to ensure the active involvement of the members for effective guidance.

