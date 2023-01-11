NTA Changes JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria, Know New Rules

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the eligibility criteria for admissions to institutes based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank for 2023. Now, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination of any board will also be eligible to seek admission to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

The information bulletin of JEE Main 2023 stated that students who qualify for admission to CFTIs such as National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) based on their JEE Main score are required to score at least 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories have to secure at least 65 per cent.

According to an official notice released by the NTA, the fresh change in the eligibility criteria has been made after it received “numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding to change the criteria of 75 per cent marks in the class 12 examination."

Given the changes, now students who have secured at least 75 per cent in their class 12 examination and those who are in the top 20 percentile in class 12 exams of any board are eligible for admission to CFTIs after qualifying JEE (Main).

“For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC / ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65 per cent in the Class 12 examination," the notice read.

The 75 per cent eligibility criteria for admission into engineering courses through JEE Main was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA restored the criteria last year in December.

It must be noted that the 75 per cent requirement is only for CFTIs and private engineering institutes are allowed to set their minimum percentile criteria for admission through JEE Main. The session 1 of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from January 24 to 31. The second session of the engineering entrance is scheduled to be held from April 6 to April 12.

