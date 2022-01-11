NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2021 Registration Deadline, Again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday once again extended the online application submission deadline for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the July semester. Now, the eligible and interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website -swayam.nta.ac.in till January 17. This is the second time the registrations have been extended. It had earlier extended the last date of application from January 2 to January 10.

NTA in its notice informed that it received requests from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam. This was due to difficulties faced by them because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it.

“With a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date further for submission of online application form," NTA said.

According to the latest notice issued by NTA, the last date to pay the application fee is January 18. NTA will open the application correction from January 19 to 21. The NTA has been accepting applications since December 16, 2021.

SWAYAM Application 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of SWAYAM

Step 2: Register yourself on the SWAYAM portal using your email ID.

Step 3: User email ID to log in. Fill the online application form and you will get a system-generated application number.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the proper size and format.

Step 5: Review the details, and pay the application form online.

Step 6: You can keep a printout of the application form for future references.

SWAYAM Application 2021: Application fee

The SWAYAM application fee for the general category is Rs 1000. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD, and OBC (NCL) category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500.

The July 2021 semester exam for 300 SWAYAM courses will be held on February 18 and 19, NTA had informed. The exam will be held in two shifts for three hours — the first one from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be a computer based tet (CBT).

