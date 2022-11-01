NTA PhD Admissions via JNUEE 2022, Application Process Begins at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). The schedule can be accessed at the official website nta.ac.in.

As per the notice issues, the NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The three-hour test will only be offered in English and will be computer-based and in the MCQ format. There will be two sessions for the exam: one from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the other from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on jnuexams.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at University website jnu.ac.in carefully for eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/fee of examination, syllabus, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure etc. before applying.

NTA JNUEE 2022: Steps to Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the online application link

Step 3. Register using your personal details to generate Application Number and password

Step 4. Log in, fill the application form

Step 5. Upload documents and pay the applicable fee

Step 6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Online applications can be submitted till November 20 (5.00 PM) at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. There is no maximum age limit for the candidates appearing for Ph.D. programme.

Meanwhile, for th UG admissions, JNU used CUET score this year. Earlier, it used to be via JNUEE as well. Three cut-off lists have been out so far for UG admisins.

