IIFT MBA Entrance Re-exam 2022 to be Held on December 23 for Cyclone-hit Areas

The revised dates of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) 2022 entrance for cities where the exam was rescheduled due to cyclone Jawad has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will now be conducted on Thursday, December 23 between 10 am and 12 noon in the cities of Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Kolkata, and Durgapur.

The exams were earlier scheduled for December 5 but had to be postponed due to the cyclone. NTA has also released fresh admit cards for examination and candidates can download them from IIFT MBA’s official portal, iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre with the new admit card issued by NTA.

IFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1. Log on to IIFT’s official entrance portal

Step 2. On the homepage click on the “Admit Card IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24 (only for India Candidates) link, available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page asking to fill in your application number, date of birth and security pin displayed in the box.

Step 4. Enter the details and click on submit.

Step 5. Your admit card will on the screen.

Step 6. Print a copy of the admit card.

Candidates who had undertaken the examination at the centre at GH Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur but could not complete it due to technical errors will also be given a chance to reappear.

The choice of reappearing for the examination will be with the candidates. In case they choose to reappear in the exam, the higher the marks obtained by them in the exam (that is, marks secured by them in the exam held on 5.12.2021 or on 23.12.2021, whichever is higher) will be considered.

Established as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1963, IIFT has campuses in Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada.

