The Common University Entrance Test for admission to Undergraduate Courses, often called CUET UG, will start soon. M Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC Chairman informed students that the entrance test registration will start in a couple of days. Tweeting the information, the chairperson wrote “The Registration and application process of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to Undergraduate Programmes into Central Universities and other Participating Universities will be announced in a couple of days. #CUET"

It is advised to the aspirants to keep checking the official website of the UGC (cuet.samarth.ac.in). But before the registration process begins, it is necessary for the students to know eligibility, exam pattern and syllabus. Keep reading to know-

The examination calendar released by the National Testing Agency notified that between May 21 to 31, 2023 entrance exam will be conducted.

Eligibility

The candidate’s age is not restricted. No matter what their age is, students who have passed the class 12 or equivalent test or who are taking the 2022 exam are eligible to sit for the CUET UG 2023 exam. However, the applicants must meet the age requirements (if any) of the universities to which they wish to be admitted.

Exam pattern

For the undergraduate courses, NTA will set the examination in a multiple-choice questions format. A total of 140 questions divided into three sections will be asked by the students. For admission into the undergraduate programs at all Central Universities (CUs), the exam will be conducted in 13 different languages across the country. A total of 1,000 test centres will be arranged by the National Testing Agency for the exams.

Syllabus

Language competence is tested in Section I (IA and IB), core subject knowledge is assessed in Section II and general knowledge is reviewed in Section III. Students will have 45 minutes to complete each section. In section 2, the authorities will check the student’s understanding of the subjects they have opted for undergraduate examination. Candidates can choose 6 subjects from the list of 27 disciplines.

In a duration of 45 minutes for both sections, candidates have to attempt 40 questions out of 50. Five marks will be awarded for a correct answer while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

Section 3 can be decisive for the aspirants as it will include general knowledge, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning and logical and analytical reasoning. Candidates have to attempt 65 questions out of 70.

Results

The result is expected to be declared in the third week of June 2023.

