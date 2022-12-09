NTA Will Not Release JEE Main 2023 Schedule This Week: NTA Chief

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the registration and exam dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced 2023 this week.

According to the media reports, at a time when scores of people were waiting for the release of the dates for JEE Main and Advanced it has been learnt that NTA will not release the dates this week. The statement came from the NTA Chief Vineet Joshi, who told Indian Express, that the agency will not release the dates this week. Earlier it was expected that the dates for JEE Main and Advanced will be released this month.

“We will release the dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. So, we will not release information (about the schedule) this week," he told indianexpress.com.

Once the dates are released, the NTA will upload the schedule at the official JEE Main 2023 website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has yet to specify whether JEE Mains 2023 will be held just once or multiple times. In 2022, the exam was split into two sessions in order to reduce the number of dropouts, particularly in the wake of the Covid epidemic.

The Education Minister has been persuaded by Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram to temporarily modify the JEE Mains eligibility requirements. “I’d like to draw your attention to several issues that students who took the JEE Mains and Advanced in 2022 mentioned. These applicants worked hard to get into the top engineering schools in India, but a number of obstacles that were totally beyond of their control prevented them from having a fair shot at the test," he stated in the statement.

JEE Main 2023 exam will have three papers, Paper 1 for admission to BE/BTech course, Paper 2A for BArch admission and Paper 2B for BPlan course admission. The total duration of the exam will be three hours and will have Multiple Choice (MCQ) and Integer Value (Numerical Value Answer) type questions. Paper 1 will have a total of 90 questions while Paper 2A and 2B will have 82 and 105 questions respectively.

