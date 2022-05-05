NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for Executive Posts, Salary up to Rs 1 lakh

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a notification inviting applications to recruit candidates for the post of executives for a fixed tenure of 3 years. Candidates who are willing to grab the opportunity can apply online at the official website of NTPC, careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date of applying for Executive posts is May 13.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, NTPC is looking to fill a total of 15 positions of executives in various departments.

— Executive (Solar PV): 5

— Executive (Data Analyst): 1

— Executive (LA/ R&R): 9

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Applicants should have a graduate level degree. For posts of LA, R&R aa PG degree with two years of work experience is required, for Data analyst jobs, BTech ot MTech or PG diploma in data science can apply while for the solar PV posts, candidates need a UG degree and five years of experience.

Age: The upper age limit for all jobs, except solar pv are capped at 35 years. For solar PV executives, the upper age is 40 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates who’ll be recruited for the posts of Executive (Solar PV) and Executive (Data Analyst) will get a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month. Meanwhile, for the post of Executive (LA/R&R) selected candidates will get an amount of Rs. 90,000.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

To apply for the posts of executive, candidates will have to pay a requisite fee for the successful submission of forms. Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 300. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and PwD, as well as female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates can pay the requisite fee either online or offline mode.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official careers website of NTPC, https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Step 2: Look for the section Current Openings and then, look for the required notification.

Step 3: Now, click on ‘Detailed Advertisement’ to read the notification and ‘click to apply’ to fill the application form.

Step 4: With the help of a valid e-mail address and other credentials, register and fill the form.

Step 5: Pay the fee and then, click on submit.

Step 6: Your application has been submitted successfully.

Those opting for offline payment, print the pay-in-slip and then visit the nearest State Bank of India and deposit the fee in the account number mentioned in the advertisement.

