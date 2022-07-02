NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya is Hiring for 1616 Posts of Teachers, Principals, Salary up to Rs 2,09,200

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is hiring for the posts of principal, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and miscellaneous category of teachers which includes art, music, librarian, PET, male and female. As many as 1616 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The online application process will remain open till July 22.

NVS will hold a Computer Based Test (CBT) across the country for the selection of the candidates. The CBT for principal posts will be administered in Delhi NCR only. Those who clear the exam would then have to appear for the interview round followed by document verification. While those applying for the post of teacher must have cleared CTET.

NVS recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Of the total 1616 posts, 683 vacancies are for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts, 397 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), 181 for miscellaneous category of teachers and 12 for posts of principal.

NVS recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For principal: Candidates must have completed master’s degree from a recognised university with 50 per cent marks in aggregate as well must have done BEd. Those applying for the post of principal must have relevant work experience.

For teacher: Candidates applying must have completed bachelor’s degree and must have cleared Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET). They must also have BEd degree and is competent in English and Hindi languages.

NVS recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NVS

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Fill in the form

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Save and download acknowledgement form

NVS recruitment 2022: Application fee

Aspirants applying for the post of principal have a pay an application fee of Rs 2000 and those who apply for PGT posts have to pay Rs 1800. Whereas candidates applying for TGT and miscellaneous teacher posts have to pay Rs 1500.

NVS recruitment 2022: Salary

The candidates selected for the principal post will receive a salary ranging between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200. The salary range for the post of TGT goes from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 while for PGT posts, it is between Rs 47,600 and Rs 1,51,100. The chosen applicants for the post of miscellaneous teacher will get a salary pay between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400.

