NVS Recruitment Result 2022 Declared, How to Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recently has published the list of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the online exam for the post of stenographer, junior secretariat assistant (HQ/RO cadre), junior secretariat assistant (JNV Cadre), electrician cum plumber, mess helper, assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner (admn.) and junior engineer (civil) under direct recruitment drive 2021-22. All the candidates who had applied for the recruitment can download NVS Non-Teaching Result from the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Recruitment 2022: How to Download Result ?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the PDF link given against ‘List of candidates shortlisted for Skill / Trade Test to the post of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber and Mess Helper under Direct Recruitment Drive 2021-21’ or ‘List of candidates shortlisted for interview to the post of Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner(Admn.) and Junior Engineer (Civil) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2021-22

Step 3. Download NVS Result PDF

Step 4. Check ‘Application Sequence Number’, ‘Roll Number’, ‘Name’ of the candidates

The candidates whose roll number and name is mentioned on the list will now be called for the Skill Test or Trade Test or Interview as per the requirement.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre) in the ratio of 1:5 of the notified vacancies. Meanwhile, the list of candidates shortlisted for Skill/Trade Test for the post of Electrician Cum Plumber and Mess Helper is in the ratio of 1:3 of the notified vacancies.

For the benefit of the candidates, the list of applicants who have been shortlisted for interviews for the positions of assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner (Admn), and junior engineer (Civil) in the proportion of 1:3 of the notified vacancies is attached to the notice.

The schedule of the skill/trade test or interview will be uploaded on the website of Samiti soon. The NVS Online Exam was held from March 8 through March 13, 2022.

